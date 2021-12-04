Antim BO Collection: Salman Khan starrer faces dip on second Friday, aims for growth during the weekend

After completing its first successful week, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth’s box office collection saw a sudden dip on the second Friday. As per Box Office India, the actioner minted about 1.35 cr on December 3. However, this Salman Khan film’s collection can rise again during the weekend.

After the completion of its first week, the movie is moving closer to the Rs 30 crore range. On the eighth day of its release, the movie approximately garnered about 29.25 cr. On Thursday, the movie raked in Rs 2 crore nett at the matinee theatres which summed up its total up to Rs 28 cr. Now, the film has witnessed a sudden dip, part of the reason might be the premiere of another action film, Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Well, it is possible that Antim’s BO collection might rise again during the weekend. Stay tuned for further updates.

Speaking of the film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also features Mahima Makwana essaying a pivotal role. The plot of the film chronicles the fierce battle between a Sikh police officer and a notorious gangster. The story explores the adverse condition faced by farmers which leads some of them towards crime. After facing delays, the movie hit the cinema theatres on Friday, November 26.

Talking about the movie’s success, in a previous interview with IANS, Aayush Sharma said, “I don't feel like a star. I feel like I am just starting off. It is the first few footings into the industry. I am still learning. I am still getting the hang of becoming an actor first. I genuinely believe is that what is in my hand is to choose the scripts that I really like to do and perform in the best of my abilities"

