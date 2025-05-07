Ground Zero India Net Lifetime Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's war film nears end of disappointing theatrical run

Ground Zero India Net Lifetime Box Office: Emraan Hashmi recently made his big-screen comeback nearly 2 years after Tiger 3 with his latest offering titled Ground Zero. Released on April 25, 2025, the film was met with harshly mixed to negative reviews from the critics and the audiences alike. The film is now eyeing the end of its theatrical run in India.

Advertisement

Ground Zero disappoints with its final box office performance

This war drama film was produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film began its run with a very minimal box office performance owing to its small-sized pre-release hype. Its opening day collection stood at Rs 1.20 crore. Later, the film barely saw a growth along its daily trend. As its first week total, Ground Zero collected Rs 6.75 crore in India net.

Being barely 2 weeks into its release, the film is set to end its box office run at an India net box office collection of Rs 7.50 crore. This collection shows the highly underwhelming response it has received, also being another box office failure for Emraan Hashmi.

Currently facing a streak of box office failures, Emraan Hashmi would next be seen making his Tollywood debut in They Call Him OG, led by Pawan Kalyan, set to release later this year. Additionally, he would also be seen in the Goodachari sequel titled G2 co-starring Adivi Sesh and Wamiqa Gabbi, set to release in 2025 too.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the coming year, 2026, is hoped to mark his successful return to his forte of romantic drama with Awarapan 2, the much-awaited sequel to his 18-year-old highly acclaimed film Awarapan.

More about Ground Zero

Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi playing an Indian soldier for the first time in his career. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and also stars Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar in the leading cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ground Zero India Box Office Week 1: Emraan Hashmi’s film stays low at Rs 6.75 crore; new releases pose competition