Ben Affleck at the Worldwide Box Office: The Accountant 2 carries his hopes after a string of flops

Ben Affleck is all set to wow viewers with The Accountant 2 come April 25. The movie is an important one in the actor’s career, as he has been in the headlines recently not for his professional endeavors but for his personal ones. The former Bruce Wayne’s public divorce from Jennifer Lopez within two years of their grand wedding did not paint a favorable picture of him among fans, and soon, there were articles about him trying to rekindle romance with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three kids, despite her already being in a relationship.

But let’s be honest, the rumors surrounding his off-screen experiences don’t change the fact that Affleck is a multifaceted Hollywood talent whose acting, directing, writing, and production prowess have been recognized by multiple award bodies like the Academy, Golden Globes, and BAFTA.

However, despite all the appreciation and acknowledgment, the Argo star’s last four films have not fared well at the box office, and he is in desperate need of The Accountant 2 to become a hit. Before we explore whether or not that is possible, here’s a look at Affleck’s recent duds.

The actor starred in Air in 2023. The biographical sports drama chronicling the origin of Air Jordan grossed only USD 90.1 million on a USD 70–90 million budget, earning no profits. The same year, Ben led Hypnotic, which amassed USD 16.28 million on a USD 65 million budget.

Before these two films, Affleck appeared in The Last Duel (2021), which only managed to rake in USD 30.55 million despite a USD 100 million budget. We don’t think there’s any need for commentary here.

In 2021, Ben starred in The Way Back, which grossed a dismal USD 15.49 million against a USD 21–25 million budget.

Given that Affleck is an A-list star, he must be feeling the pressure to deliver, if not a blockbuster, at least a reasonable hit with his next outing, which, as mentioned earlier, is The Accountant 2. A sequel to the 2016 film The Accountant, the project reportedly boasts a USD 44 million budget, meaning its safety net is USD 155 million. However, Affleck will hope the movie grosses north of this figure, which does not seem impossible given audience anticipation for the offering.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that The Accountant 3 is being plotted. If true, the success of the upcoming installment becomes even more crucial.

Will you be watching it in cinemas? Do let us know!