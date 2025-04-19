Box Office: A Minecraft Movie becomes first 2025 release to cross USD 300M in US; ranks 2nd among top game adaptations ever

A Minecraft Movie is crafting box office history. The fantasy adventure comedy based on Mojang Studios’ eponymous 2011 video game has officially crossed the USD 300 million milestone in the US, becoming the first film of 2025 to do so and only the second video game adaptation in history to reach that figure domestically after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, the PG-rated family film pulled in a strong USD 6.5 million on its second Thursday, boosted by the lingering Easter holiday buzz. That number places it third among the biggest second Thursdays ever for April releases, just behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, but ahead of the aforementioned title and The Jungle Book.

A Minecraft Movie dropped just 8.9 percent from the previous Thursday, a rare hold in today’s box office climate.

After just two full weeks in theaters, the film stands at USD 303.3 million stateside, with projections suggesting a final domestic run between USD 440 million and USD 470 million, putting it on track to become one of the year’s biggest hits.

Directed by Jared Hess and co-written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, and others, A Minecraft Movie follows four misfits who get transported into the sandbox world of Minecraft via a mysterious portal. With the help of an expert crafter named Steve, they must navigate the unknown realm to find a way back home. Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen round out Minecraft’s main cast.

The film’s long road to the screen began over a decade ago in 2014, and it went through multiple creative teams before Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. finally brought it to life. Shot in New Zealand and bolstered by impressive visual effects from Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, the film balances heart, humor, and high-stakes adventure, making it a perfect watch for those who seek less drama and more fun from a movie.

Though reviews from critics have been mixed, with praise for the performances but debate over the lack of depth in the screenplay, audiences have turned out in huge numbers. With over USD 577 million earned globally on a USD 150 million budget, a sequel is already in early development, setting up A Minecraft Movie for a franchise future.

