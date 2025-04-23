Box Office: A Minecraft Movie scores record-breaking USD 5.7M on third Monday; beats MCU's Endgame in THIS feat

A Minecraft Movie’s reign at the box office continues, as the video game movie based on Mojang Studios’ popular 2011 game keeps raking in impressive dollars in ticket sales. The Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer grossed a record USD 5.7 million on its 18th day, marking the biggest third Monday ever for an April release. The Easter Monday boost propelled the title past Avengers: Endgame (USD 4.7M) and Infinity War (USD 4.6M), with its Monday total reflecting a rare 13.8 percent jump from the previous week.

Now sitting at USD 349.5 million domestically, the PG-rated fantasy adventure is poised to close its domestic run with a staggering USD 440 to USD 470 million cumulative gross. The film has also topped USD 700 million globally, becoming not just the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, but also the second-biggest video game adaptation ever, trailing only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Directed by Jared Hess, the movie follows four misfits who find themselves transported into a pixelated fantasy world, where they must collaborate with an expert crafter named Steve to journey back home. Besides Momoa and Black, the ensemble cast includes Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

The film’s path to the big screen was a long one, beginning back in 2014 when Mojang first entered discussions with Warner Bros. Over the next decade, the project saw several creative overhauls before Legendary Entertainment joined in 2022, and Hess was brought on board to helm. Principal photography took place in New Zealand between early and mid-2024.

The movie premiered at London’s Empire Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, ahead of its global theatrical release on April 4. While critics offered mixed reviews, audiences appeared unaffected, turning out in droves and fueling massive theatrical attendance.

With visual effects by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, and a musical score by Mark Mothersbaugh, the film elevated its stakes, which invited rowdy cheers and popcorn showers from fans in cinema halls. A sequel is already in development, underscoring Warner Bros. and Legendary’s confidence in expanding the Minecraft cinematic universe.

