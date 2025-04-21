Box Office: After L2 Empuraan's global success, advance bookings of Mohanlal's Thudarum open in Kerala from Wednesday

Fresh off the massive success of L2 Empuraan, where Superstar Mohanlal stunned audiences as the powerful and mysterious Khureshi Ab'raam, the legendary actor is back with his 360th film, Thudarum. This time, the tone shifts from a political-action thriller to a subtle, emotional crime drama, which was made on a shoestring budget with a star like Mohanlal. Tharun Moorthy, the director of Operation Java, has carved out the movie that is scheduled to hit cinemas this Friday, April 25.

Advertisement

In Thudarum, Mohanlal portrays Shanmugham, a lowly cab driver who has a strong bond with his black Ambassador vehicle. However, his life takes a surprising turn when the car vanishes without any trace. Three weeks ago, the trailer was released, and it generated a lot of interest in this seemingly straightforward yet intricate plot as it clocked 3.8 million views online. In this film, Mohanlal is paired with senior actress Shobana, marking their long-awaited reunion, as they are a super hit yesteryear pair that appeared in many blockbusters.

Advance bookings in Kerala begin this Wednesday, and while anticipation is high, there's also some curiosity about how fans will receive Mohanlal in a much more grounded, understated role, especially after his dominating presence in blockbuster commercial flick L2 Empuraan. As seen by the success of both low-budget hits and high-budgeted actioners like Dear Zindagi and Jawaan by the same Shahrukh Khan, even Mohanlal might churn out a similar victory at the box office now. If the momentum crafted by Empuraan works in favor of Thudarum, surely Mohanlal fans could expect another winning stroke from the actor at the Kerala box office first and the global box office later.

Advertisement

With the buzz steadily building, Thudarum is poised to be a different kind of experience. Whether it matches the box office storm of Empuraan or carves its own niche, this Friday will decide how deep the audience connects with Mohanlal’s emotional ride.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Update: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie stands at enviable Rs 86 crore gross after 25 days