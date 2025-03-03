Alia Bhatt expresses desire to reunite with Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan; we are manifesting this collaboration

It is no secret that Alia Bhatt is a huge admirer of Shah Rukh Khan. They have starred in Dear Zindagi and have also produced a film together. The duo’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together on the screen once again. Recently, Alia expressed her desire to reunite with SRK, and we are absolutely manifesting this collaboration.

On March 2, 2025, Alia Bhatt hosted a meet and greet for her fans at a restaurant in Mumbai. During the event she had a heartfelt interaction with them. One fan asked the actress to name her dream co-star or someone she would love to work with again.

In response, Alia revealed that she wished to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan once more. She expressed her admiration for King Khan by mentioning his remarkable presence, experience, and the energy he brought to every set.

In the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt played the role of the protagonist Kaira. She takes help from Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Dr. Jug for her insomnia. The slice-of-life film directed by Gauri Shinde received a lot of acclaim, as did Alia and Shah Rukh’s performances.

Alia was seen in a cameo in SRK’s movie Zero, while he made a special appearance in her fantasy movie Brahmāstra: Part One—Shiva. The actress also co-produced her maiden production, Darlings, with SRK.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s meet-and-greet turned out to be a memorable experience for her fans. Many people came from across the country to attend the lunch. They shared inside pictures and videos from the event. Alia was seen obliging them with selfies and autographs. She also curated some gift hampers for each person present there. Even the lunch menu was put together by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress herself.

The appetizers included Kung Pao Potatoes, Wild Mushroom Gyoza, Burrata ala Citron, Spicy Garlic Edamame, Jalapeno & Cheese Poppers, Rock Tomorokoshi Tempura, Veg Nachos, and Chicken Gyoza.

French Fries, Pizza Margherita, and Mac & Cheese were Alia’s staples. The main course had Spicy Pasta, Thai Green Curry Veg served with Rice, Thai Green Curry Chicken served with Rice, and Heartichoke Pizza. For dessert, she chose Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato, Dark Chocolate Gelato, Bread Pudding, and Moong Dal Halwa.