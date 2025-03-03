Box Office: Analyzing performances of Shashank Khaitan's movies; Can Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari be his next hit?

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. He is known for his association with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. They have collaborated for three theatrical releases so far. Ahead of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's release, let's take a look at how Khaitan's previous movies have performed at the box office.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania To Dhadak; Revisiting Shashank Khaitan's Previous Directorials

1. HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania marked Shashank Khaitan's directorial debut in Bollywood. Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the 2014 romantic comedy netted Rs 72.25 crore at the end of its theatrical run in India. It emerged as a hit at the box office.

2. BADRINATH KI DULHANIA

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the second installment of the Dulhania franchise, was released in 2017. Headlined by Varun and Alia, it earned a lifetime business of Rs 114 crore net in India. The 2017 rom-com turned out to be superhit. The sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is the highest grosser of Shashank Khaitan's career.

3. DHADAK

Starring Ishaan Khatter and then debutante Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak hit the screens in 2018. The rom was the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat (2016). It fetched Rs 72.5 crore net in India while securing a hit verdict.

Net India Collections And Verdicts Of Shashank Khaitan's Movies Are As Follows:

Movies Years Net India Collections Verdicts Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2014 Rs 72.25 crore Hit Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2017 Rs 114 crore Super Hit Dhadak 2018 Rs 72.5 crore Hit

Can Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Be His Next Theatrical Success?

Shashank Khaitan is now gearing up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, it was supposed to be released on April 18, 2025. However, the film has been reportedly postponed to latter half of 2025. Khaitan is reuniting with Varun after eight years. He is also collaborating with Janhvi after seven years.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be an out-and-out big commercial entertainer. Going by the strong hold of the director at the box office over the years, the upcoming film is expected to keep the charm as it is. The rom-com has huge expectations to be a hit.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.