Box Office: With Akaal's release around, here's revisiting Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal's Bollywood debut film

The upcoming Punjabi Movie Akaal is set to release very soon in theaters. The film is a period-action drama starring Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Kahira, Nikitin Dheer, and Apinderdeep Singh as the leading cast of the film. It is one of the most awaited Punjabi movies ever and is set to release in Hindi. The director of the film is Gippy Grewal himself.

As this Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial is releasing in theaters nationwide, let’s revisit the actor’s journey in Bollywood with his debut Hindi movie, Second Hand Husband.

The reception of Second Hand Husband

Second Hand Husband, as the name suggests, was a romantic comedy film released in 2015. It marked the Bollywood debut of two of its leading actors, Gippy Grewal and the female lead, Tina Ahuja, daughter of Govinda. The film was directed by Smeep Kang and also featured Dharmendra and Rati Agnihotri in prominent roles. The film failed to impress the audience and hence faced a negative reception from the neutral cine-goers as well as the critics.

Second Hand Husband later proved a commercial failure, with a lifetime box office collection of just Rs 2.5 crore in India net. The film's worldwide gross was only Rs 5 crore.

Even though Second Hand Husband failed, it didn’t stop Gippy Grewal’s box office journey. The actor was seen once again the following year in Lucknow Central, a prison-based film led by Farhan Akhtar. It was directed by Ranjit Tiwari and produced under Farhan Akhtar’s banner, Excel Entertainment. With Farhan Akhtar and Gippy Grewal, the film also featured Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, and Inaamulhaq.

Unfortunately, Lucknow Central also turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The film collected Rs 11.50 crore at the box office against a budget of Rs 30 crore. The total worldwide gross of this Farhan Akhtar film stands at Rs 18 crore.

Gippy Grewal has done only 2 Bollywood movies in his career, both of which failed at the box office. Despite this failure, he is still one of the most prominent names in the Punjabi film industry. The actor would be next seen in Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Manje Bistre 3, and Widow Colony. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

