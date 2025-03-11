Box Office: As Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey skips summer release, revisit Barbie’s 2023 sunny season reign HERE

Margot Robbie’s upcoming fantasy rom-com, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, has been pushed back from its original May 9 release to September 19, 2025. Sony, which acquired the film’s global distribution rights for USD 50 million at the European Film Market in Berlin last year, made the decision to postpone the Kogonada directorial, which also stars Colin Farrell, probably to avoid the competitive summer market.

The film’s production costs were financed by 30WEST.

The move means Robbie will not have a summer release this year, a notable shift considering her last summer outing, Barbie, dominated the global box office in 2023. The Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy shattered records, grossing USD 1.447 billion worldwide. Of this, USD 636.2 million came from the domestic market, accounting for 44% of its earnings, while the remaining 56%, totaling USD 810.8 million, came from overseas markets.

Barbie was a landmark for both Robbie and Warner Bros. It allowed the former to shift from her usual method characters and play a more relaxed, mainstream role, and it presented the studio with the opportunity to push the first live-action adaptation after decades of animated features and specials.

The film saw Robbie embody the pink-hued titular character alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. Their journey of self-discovery, set against the backdrop of Barbieland and the real world, struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

Beyond that, Barbie became a cultural phenomenon, sparking discussions about feminism, identity, and self-worth. The film’s ensemble cast was rounded out by America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, and more.

Given Barbie’s record-breaking theatrical outing, expectations for Robbie’s return to the big screen are high. While fans may have to wait a few more months to see her again, her past box office successes ensure that A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be closely watched as an eventful release. Whether it can replicate Barbie’s cultural and financial impact remains to be seen.

For those not in the loop, the actress will make her return to the spotlight with the film, marking her first project since welcoming her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.