Box Office: Revisiting The Accountant's theatrical run as Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's sequel readies for April release

A new key art for the Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer The Accountant 2 dropped on Tuesday, March 25, giving us a glimpse into the upcoming rousing continuation of the 2016 film.

Affleck’s Christian Wolff, one of his best and most complex characters, returns alongside his brother Brax, showcasing his military expertise while being autistic. While the two shared limited screen time in the original, in the forthcoming offering, they will battle nefarious forces and each other at the same time.

The official synopsis for The Accountant 2 reads: Christian Wolff has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

On account of the latest activity concerning the sequel, here’s a look at the original’s box office performance:

The Accountant made USD 155 million worldwide, with USD 86 million from the domestic market and USD 69 million from international territories.

The sequel to The Accountant was announced to be in development in 2017. The rights for the property were acquired by Amazon MGM Studios in February 2024, which will roll the offering out on April 25. The film premiered at South by Southwest on March 8, and the overall reception was good, with the film earning an 84 percent fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Plans to expand The Accountant universe into a trilogy were confirmed by director Gavin O’Connor while speaking to Collider last month at SXSW. O’Connor revealed that The Accountant 2 is only the middle chapter of a carefully planned trilogy, which—if we believe him—was in the works since the first film’s post-production.

The confirmation of a threequel even before the second film’s opening means fans won’t have to wait another eight years for the next installment.