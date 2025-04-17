Box Office: Can Jaat brave new Hindi release Kesari 2 on Good Friday weekend?

Akshay Kumar is set to return to the big screen nearly three months after his last release, Sky Force, with Kesari Chapter 2. Also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film is set to release on 18 April 2025, i.e., the upcoming Good Friday. This period courtroom drama also marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi.

Alongside this new release, Sunny Deol’s recently released action-drama Jaat will also enter its second week of theatrical run. Can Jaat stand strong against a new rival in the form of Kesari Chapter 2? Let’s analyze.

Will Jaat Be Affected by the Release of Kesari 2?

Let’s begin with the upcoming Kesari Chapter 2. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film appears to be less of a commercial entertainer and more of a hard-hitting drama. It is an A-rated film with no songs, and as per the trailer, it is designed as a multiplex-centric offering for audiences from Tier-A cities across India.

As for Sunny Deol’s Jaat, the target audience is exactly the opposite. The film is pulling in a majority of its viewership from rural areas of Tier-B and Tier-C centers, primarily through single screens. In contrast, the film has had a very dull performance in Tier 1 and 2 cities.

Hence, Jaat and Kesari 2 can both stand their ground from this Friday onward. Additionally, both films are expected to continue running on a sufficient number of screens and shows nationwide to ensure a healthy box office trend. On its second Friday, Jaat is even expected to see a slight growth in numbers compared to the previous weekdays due to the Good Friday weekend.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Kesari 2 Expected Opening Day Collection

As the film is just a few hours away from release, the pre-sales for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 are nearing their end. Based on its current hype, the film is expected to open at around 7 crore (Hindi nett), which is a decent number for a courtroom drama, considering the commercial limitations it is releasing with.

Kesari 2 is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre during British rule, with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday playing the protagonists, while R. Madhavan plays the antagonist. The film is set to release on 18 April 2025.

