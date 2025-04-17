Jaat Extended Week 1 Worldwide Gross Update: Sunny Deol's action-drama collects reasonable Rs 76 crore in 8 days

Sunny Deol’s comeback mass action entertainer Jaat was released in theaters globally one week ago. The film, helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his directorial debut, also features Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles. Jaat has successfully grossed Rs 76 crore worldwide in eight days.

Jaat 8-Day Worldwide Gross Breakdown

The Sunny Deol starrer Jaat completed its first week with a reasonably decent worldwide gross of Rs 71.5 crore. On Day 8, the film grossed Rs 4.50 crore globally, taking its extended week 1 total to Rs 76 crore. Interestingly, a major share of the worldwide gross comes from its run in India.

In its 8-day run, Jaat has grossed Rs 71 crore in India, while collecting Rs 5 crore from overseas markets. While the film has shown a moderate hold at the Indian box office, the same cannot be said for its overseas performance, which was never expected to be extraordinary.

The total gross of Jaat is currently being driven by the Indian market, with minimal contribution from overseas. This trend is expected to continue throughout its theatrical run, as the film primarily appeals to mass audiences in rural areas rather than international viewers.

The film is currently running strong in Tier-3 and Tier-4 centers, particularly among audiences in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab, Central India, and Haryana—regions where a mass action film led by Sunny Deol is highly in demand. Overseas performance is expected to remain minimal throughout its run.

Jaat’s performance in India currently stands at Rs 55.75 crore net, with a mixed to positive reception from audiences. With Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 releasing tomorrow, Jaat may be replaced in A-tier centers. However, its collections are expected to remain largely unaffected due to the distinct target audiences of both films.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

