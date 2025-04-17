Kesari 2 Advance Bookings Update: Akshay Kumar starrer sells 22,000 tickets in top chains with 6 hours to go

Kesari 2 Advance Bookings Update: The next major Bollywood release is the courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, scheduled to hit theatres on 18 April. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, and is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. As Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen following his recent underperformer Sky Force, all eyes are on how Kesari 2 fares in advance bookings.

Kesari Chapter 2 sells 20,0000 tickets in the national chains

Only six hours remain before the day ends and Kesari Chapter 2 officially enters its release date. The film's pre-sales began recently on a decent note. On the first day of advance bookings, the film sold 8,000 tickets, and these numbers have shown a healthy jump as the release approaches.

As of 6 PM on April 17, Kesari Chapter 2 has sold 22,000 tickets across the top three national cinema chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for its opening day. By the end of the day, the film is expected to reach 40,000 ticket sales through advance bookings, surpassing the pre-sales of Akshay Kumar’s recent releases.

With the release just hours away, the surge in sales from yesterday to today is projected to continue. While these aren't massive numbers for a big release, several factors contribute to making them decent and respectable.

Firstly, Kesari Chapter 2 is not a commercially driven film like its predecessor. The original Kesari was an action-packed war drama with a popular music album, whereas Kesari 2 is an A-rated courtroom drama with no songs. Despite some of its promotional assets being well received, the film's genre and content naturally limit its mass appeal.

Given these constraints, the Akshay Kumar starrer is still showing a reasonable hold in advance booking trends.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Kesari Chapter 2 to take an opening of Rs 7 crore

Based on the film’s pre-release assets, Kesari 2 appears to be more of a multiplex-centric film, targeting an A-tier urban audience rather than catering to the mass appeal of single-screen viewers. Given the content and positioning, an India net opening of around Rs 7 crore seems achievable for this sequel.

Benefiting from the Good Friday holiday, rather than releasing on a regular weekday, Kesari 2 is expected to attract a decent crowd, helping it reach its projected opening-day figure.

Kesari Chapter 2 releases soon

The much-awaited courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release in theaters on 18th of April. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

