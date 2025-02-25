Box Office: Disney’s Mufasa The Lion King Nears USD 700 Million Globally, Defying Expectations and Proving the Enduring Power of the Pride Lands
Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is close to hitting USD 700M worldwide, exceeding expectations with a strong theatrical run as audiences remain captivated by the Pride Lands’ legacy.
Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is on track to cross the USD 700 million mark worldwide as it continues its strong theatrical run. The film grossed USD 4.4 million overseas in its 10th weekend, marking just a 24.1% drop from the previous frame, bringing its international total to USD 453.3 million across 53 markets. Combined with its USD 245.4 million domestic haul, Mufasa now stands at USD 698.7 million globally.
A prequel to the 2019 The Lion King remake, Mufasa explores the origins of Simba’s father, chronicling his rise from an orphaned cub to ruler of the Pride Lands. The story unfolds through narrations by Rafiki (John Kani), with comedic punches from Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen). The film introduces young Mufasa (voiced by Aaron Pierre) and his bond with Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the lion who eventually becomes Scar. It delves into themes of destiny, friendship, and betrayal, offering a fresh perspective on The Lion King's legacy.
Directed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), the film features a star-studded voice cast, including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and James Earl Jones reprising their roles as Simba, Nala, and the titular lion in flashbacks. Blue Ivy Carter also joins the cast in a supporting role. The soundtrack, featuring compositions by Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, enhances the film’s emotional depth.
With an estimated USD 200 million production budget—excluding marketing—Mufasa has defied original box office expectations. Initially projected to perform modestly compared to its predecessor, the film has displayed remarkable sustainability even as awards season diverts attention. With its steady performance, industry experts now predict the film will reach a global total between USD 710 million and USD 720 million.
As The Lion King franchise continues to demonstrate its enduring appeal, Mufasa proves that audiences remain invested in the Pride Lands’ legacy. It stands as yet another testament to Disney’s ability to expand its beloved classics while capturing the hearts of new generations. With breathtaking visuals, powerful storytelling, and nostalgic narratives, Mufasa: The Lion King remains a force to reckon with at the box office.
