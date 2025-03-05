Officer On Duty Day 14 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani's manages strong grip; grosses Rs 50 lakh

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead, is performing very well at the box office. The crime thriller based on an actual event has grabbed the audience's attention and is growing with a strong trend with each passing day.

Officer On Duty records good hold on Day 14; grosses Rs 50 lakh

Directed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty continues to dominate the Kerala box office. After packing a solid punch of around Rs 16 crore in its extended opening week of 8-days, the crime thriller added Rs 5.20 crore in its second weekend. It further slowed down from the second Monday, still managed to register a good hold. As per estimates, the Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani movie grossed around Rs 50 lakh today on Day 14.

The total cume of Officer On Duty now stands at Rs 22.35 crore. It will wrap its second week under the Rs 23 crore mark and then will march towards the Rs 25 crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Earlier slated to release in Telugu-dubbed version on March 7th, the Mollywood blockbuster has now shifted to March 14th to avoid direct clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava's telugu release.

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala

Days Kerala Box Office Gross Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore Day 7 Rs 2 crore Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore Day 9 Rs 1.35 crore Day 10 Rs 1.85 crore Day 11 Rs 2 crore Day 12 Rs 60 lakh Day 13 Rs 50 lakh Day 14 Rs 50 lakh (exp) Total Rs 22.35 crore

Officer on Duty in cinemas

