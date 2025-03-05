Dragon Day 13 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon registers good hold on 2nd Wednesday
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, registered a good hold on 2nd Wednesday at the box office. Deets Inside.
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayudu Lohar, is holding up well at the box office. The Tamil-language romantic comedy drama directed by Ashwath Marimuthu is near the Rs 65 crore mark in its home state.
Dragon registers a good hold on 2nd Wednesday; Cume nears Rs 65 crore
Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon opened with Rs 5.75 crore on its release day. The movie recently crossed the Rs 60 crore mark at the Tamil box office. The movie got a hit due to the India vs Australia cricket match on 2nd Tuesday and collected around Rs 1.75 crore. Going by the estimates, the movie added another Rs 1.60 crore today, on the 2nd Wednesday. The total cume of Dragon now stands at Rs 64.35 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.
The movie is all set to cross the Rs 65 crore mark tomorrow. It will then begin its final leg at the box office. The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer movie bagged a Blockbuster verdict thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.40 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 4.5 crore
|7
|Rs 3.5 crore
|8
|Rs 4 crore
|9
|Rs 6.50
|10
|Rs 7 crore
|11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.60 crore (exp)
|Total
|Rs 64.35 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Are you looking forward to Dragon?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
