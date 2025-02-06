Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s magnetic screen presence elevates slow-burning actioner; Trisha shines in limited screen-time

After much anticipation, Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is finally in theaters on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller is set in Azerbaijan, with Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead.

The Plot

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha in the lead roles, is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown, telling the story of Arjun and his wife Kayal. While on a car ride, the couple’s car breaks down, and a supposed trucker offers to help by taking Kayal to a nearby place to find assistance.

However, Arjun soon discovers that his wife has been abducted, and he has no idea where she might have gone. Despite facing a difficult phase in his marriage, Arjun must venture out to save his wife, overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

The Good

Vidaamuyarchi stands strong on the shoulders of Ajith Kumar and his resilience as an actor. Instead of relying on his usual star power and commercial elements, Ajith fully embraces the role of Arjun, offering a refreshing take for viewers after several years.

The film explores a more nuanced approach to storytelling, with director Magizh Thirumeni venturing into an undeterred territory of films and plots. This makes the action thriller a slick and engaging addition to Tamil cinema.

As mentioned in earlier interviews, the execution of the movie is done with great care, avoiding the typical reliance on the actor’s superstardom. By steering clear of gimmicks like one-liners, mass hero elevation scenes, and other commercial tropes, Vidaamuyarchi stays true to its central theme and does a solid job within the confines of its genre.

Beyond the story and its stylized execution, a major factor that elevates the movie is the intricate, no-nonsense action sequences. Unlike a typical Tamil film, Vidaamuyarchi strives to explore something fresh, and this is particularly evident in the action set pieces, especially with Ajith in the lead.

The technical team played a key role in making Vidaamuyarchi an entertaining venture, with Om Prakash’s cinematography capturing the action beautifully and NB Srikanth’s precise editing, particularly in the stunt sequences, adding to the film’s impact.

The Bad

Even though Vidaamuyarchi offers something new in terms of action, the film is somewhat diluted by its adaptation from a Hollywood venture. The main plotline feels illogical at times, despite being central to the events that unfold.

The screenplay’s inconsistency, often derailing the flow, takes time to establish itself in the first half. Even though there is a momentum shift in the second half, the lack of a tighter screenplay causes the film to lag, making it difficult to stay engaged at certain points.

Moreover, Vidaamuyarchi’s sub-plot heavily relies on the evolving chemistry and romance between Arjun and Kayal, attempting to make the audience root for their reunion and establish an emotional connection.

However, the film struggles to set the stage for this with an uninspiring romantic angle, failing to generate much impact from the lead characters. Despite having a plot that could have been more concise, these unnecessary sentimental elements detract from the excitement, ultimately taking away from the thrill of the action genre.

Furthermore, unlike Anirudh Ravichander’s usual ability to create compelling background scores, the musician’s talents feel underutilized in this venture. Aside from a few occasional highs, the film falters in the music department, even for content-driven cinema.

The Performances

Ajith Kumar’s performance and his determination to bring something fresh and impactful certainly make the film more entertaining. He fully adapts to the character of Arjun, a worried but determined husband, making you root for him, despite the weak screenplay.

Although Trisha Krishnan’s screen time is limited, she still delivers her best in the role. Additionally, Arjun Sarja, as the villainous antagonist, brings his usual charm, embodying the violence with his calm demeanor.

Apart from them, Regina and Arav were part of the supporting cast but didn’t bring anything particularly unique to their performances, merely walking through the plot without making much of an impact.

Watch the trailer for Vidaamuyarchi:

The Verdict

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is certainly an entertaining action venture. While labeled as an action thriller, the film offers slightly fewer thrills, making it a watchable experience.

If you’re looking to enjoy an action flick driven by Ajith’s presence, Vidaamuyarchi is worth watching, offering an engaging experience for both fans and general audiences alike.