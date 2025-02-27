Box Office: Dragon BEATS Aranmanai 4 & Kanguva in final BMS sales, becomes 10th best-selling Kollywood film

In today’s box office landscape, it’s no longer just the collections that matter — ticket sales on platforms like BookMyShow (BMS) have become a bragging right for fans and a trophy for producers. For Tamil cinema’s latest sensation Dragon, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, this digital milestone is now part of its glory. The film has officially surpassed two biggies — Aranmanai 4 and Kanguva — in final BookMyShow sales, making Dragon the 10th best-selling Kollywood film on the platform.

Released just last Friday, Dragon has already set the box office on fire. As of today, its Tamil Nadu gross stands at ₹42.50 crore, while its worldwide gross is expected to touch ₹80 crore by the end of the day. In terms of online ticket sales, Dragon has already clocked a massive 7 lakh tickets on BookMyShow, comfortably overtaking Aranmanai 4, which sold around 5 lakh tickets. Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C and starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, performed well at the box office with a Tamil Nadu gross of ₹67 crore and a worldwide gross of ₹100.50 crore, but its BMS run couldn’t withstand Dragon’s storm.

Kanguva, despite being one of the most hyped films of 2024, also found itself trailing behind. Starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, the high-budget period drama opened to mixed response and struggled at the box office. Its Tamil Nadu gross stands at ₹31 crore, with a worldwide gross of ₹96 crore. Even though it sold approximately 6 lakh tickets on BMS, Dragon has now comfortably crossed it. The fact that Dragon, a much smaller film in scale, managed to beat these two biggies in ticket sales speaks volumes about Pradeep Ranganathan’s growing stardom and his connect with youth audiences.

With Dragon now entering the Top 10 Best-Selling Kollywood Films on BMS, all eyes are on Pradeep’s next film — LIK: Love Insurance Kompany. Given his track record, fans are already wondering if LIK will not just break records but completely rewrite them. One thing’s for sure — the Dragon era is just getting started!