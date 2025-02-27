Box Office: Sekhar Kammula, Dhanush, Nagarjuna's KUBERA locks date; seals the highest non-theatrical deal

The much-awaited pan-Indian film KUBERA, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna along with Rashmika Mandanna, has officially locked its release date for June 20, 2025. Adding to the film’s growing anticipation, Kubera has secured the highest-ever non-theatrical deal for a Dhanush-starrer, which has become a talking point now.

These days sealing a OTT deal has become the biggest achievement during the pre-sales of a movie. The film might get streamed on Amazon Prime Video according to the buzz and deal got closed at a price that was the highest so far in the market. With record-breaking satellite, digital, and audio rights, the film is already a winner before hitting the big screen as per trade circles.

The recently released teaser of Sekhar Kammula's Kubera has created a massive impact, instantly trending across social media platforms. Sekhar Kammula, known for his rooted storytelling with simple visuals and emotional scenes, has this time chosen a raw and rugged style of filmmaking blended with costly commercial values.

The teaser offers glimpses of a gripping narrative filled with high-stakes drama, stylish action scenes. Especially the high-contrast rich and poor difference shown in the teaser has stunned everyone. Fans are hailing it as Dhanush’s most intense and intriguing role in recent years. Nagarjuna, too, makes a powerful impression, bringing his signature charisma to the screen.

Dhanush’s impressive rugged and rustic transformation

One of the biggest highlights of the teaser is Dhanush’s strikingly rugged and rustic look. Freeing his usual raw charm, the actor embodies a completely different persona— unkempt hair, a rugged beard, and an intense, brooding presence. His raw and gritty transformation has left audiences mesmerized. Speculation is rife about whether he plays an anti-hero or a morally complex protagonist, keeping fans eager for more details.

Devi Sri Prasad’s Music is electrifying

Devi Sri Prasad’s electrifying score has perfectly complemented Kubera's powerful visuals. The teaser’s background music has already become a talking point ever since its release, with DSP delivering an energetic soundtrack that enriched the film’s mood and tone. Known for his chartbuster albums, DSP is expected to bring a blend of mass beats, soul-stirring melodies, and adrenaline-pumping themes, making Kubera's music another major highlight.

With an explosive teaser, record-breaking non-theatrical deals, and a star-studded cast, KUBERA is shaping up to be potential box office spinner. As the countdown to June 20, 2025, begins, we have to see if the film turns out to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year!