Aranmanai 4 box office collections: Tamannah, Sundar C starrer Tops 100 Crore Worldwide

Aranamanai 4 has almost exhausted its run at the box office, grossing just around Rs. 50 lakhs in its sixth weekend. That, however, was enough to push it over Rs. 100 crore milestone worldwide. This is the first Rs. 100 crore film for the lead Sundar C. It is also a first for the franchise, whose previous best was less than Rs. 40 crore.

Although Rs. 100 crore isn't as monumental for Kollywood as it was a decade ago, with top films now surpassing Rs. 500 crore, it remains a notable accomplishment for movies without Tier 1 stars. This underscores the wide gulf in box office potential that exists between films featuring major stars and those that do not in Kollywood.

Aranmanai 4 also stands as the highest-grossing film of the year in Tamil Nadu, earning Rs. 66.50 crore and likely closing at Rs. 67 crore. Outside Tamil Nadu, the film performed moderately, grossing Rs. 6.50 crore in the Telugu states and Rs. 4 crore in Karnataka. The Hindi dubbed version, released last week, added approximately Rs. 2 crore, which isn’t much but gave the film bragging rights to Rs. 100 crore gross worldwide.

Internationally, the film performed best in Malaysia with MYR 6 million, followed by Singapore contributing over SGD 325K.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 66.50 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 6.50 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.00 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.00 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 81.00 Cr. Malaysia USD 1,300,000 Singapore USD 250,000 Middle East USD 225,000 Europe USD 225,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,350,000

(Rs. 19.50 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 100.50 Cr.

