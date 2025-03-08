Box Office: Examining It Ends With Us’ theatrical run as Blake Lively prepares for Another Simple Favor amid controversy linked to former film

Trigger Warning: The article mentions sexual abuse and domestic violence.

As Blake Lively steps back into the spotlight to promote her upcoming Amazon Prime Video film Another Simple Favor, we look back at the box office run of her last theatrical release, It Ends With Us, which sparked controversy.

For those unversed, the actress starred in the Colleen Hoover book-to-screen adaptation alongside Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film. The duo are currently embroiled in a high-intensity legal battle with the former alleging the latter of creating a hostile environment on the film set, as well as sexually abusing her under the guise of taping scenes. Baldoni refutes all allegations by Lively.

It Ends With Us has been in the headlines ever since its inception, with fans of the Bookstagram-popular volume disagreeing with the casting of two mature actors as Lily and Ryle—the lead characters in the book, who were in their mid-20s and early 30s. When filming began and on-set stills flooded the internet, Lively’s wardrobe as the FMC pissed fans off even further, and by the time the film made its way to theaters, a marketing goof-up had put the final nail in the coffin.

Despite all the backlash, however, the movie emerged as a commercial hit. Details below!

The film amassed USD 148.5 million domestically, accounting for 42.3% of its total revenue, while its international earnings stood at USD 202.9 million, contributing 57.7% to the film’s USD 351 million worldwide gross. The robust performance highlights the book’s global appeal and the universal resonance of its domestic violence themes.

Hoover penned a follow-up book to It Ends With Us after overwhelming fan demands to showcase Lily’s reunion with her teenage love, Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar in the film). Baldoni holds the right to turn the book into a motion picture, but with the aforementioned ongoing tensions between him and Lively, the chances of it happening are very slim.

Meanwhile, Lively’s Another Simple Favor is the sequel to her 2018 film A Simple Favor, co-starring Anna Kendrick. Directed by Paul Feig, the film will see both actresses reprising their respective roles as Emily and Stephanie. Given the original’s cult following and its blend of dark comedy and mystery, the sequel has already piqued audience interest.

Will Lively be able to sail the project to shore amid her personal turmoil? Only time will tell.

Another Simple Favor arrives on Prime Video on May 1.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.