Will Blake Lively Skip Another Simple Favor Premiere Amid Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni? Here’s What She’s Planning

Blake Lively is set to attend the world premiere of Another Simple Favor at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday night.

The sequel to the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor will be screened at the Paramount Theatre. Director Paul Feig confirmed that Lively will be present alongside co-stars Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins.

Speaking about Lively, Feig told Variety on Thursday, “Blake is the greatest. I couldn’t love her more. She’s a dream to work with. She’s a great collaborator. She has amazing ideas and is open to everyone’s ideas. She’s a pro.”

Lively’s appearance at SXSW comes as she remains embroiled in legal disputes with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

In December, she filed a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department. She later sued him and his PR team, accusing them of launching a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has denied the claims and filed lawsuits in response. In January, he sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloan for defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy. A trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Feig has publicly supported Lively amid the legal battle. He invited her and Reynolds as his guests to the SNL50 anniversary special in February, where they made a red carpet appearance together.

Feig also reunited with Anna Kendrick, who reprises her role as Stephanie Smothers in Another Simple Favor, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last weekend.

The film continues the story of Lively’s character, Emily Nelson, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder. The sequel takes place in Italy and features a mix of returning and new cast members, including Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Elena Sofia Ricci, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.