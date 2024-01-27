Box Office: Fighter has emerged as the 14th Rs 100 crore worldwide grosser for Hrithik Roshan

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others has just entered the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The film grossed around Rs 37 crores at the box office worldwide on its first day, around Rs 55 crores on its second day and is on course to add another around Rs 45 crores on its third day. Fighter is among the fastest Hrithik Roshan films to enter the coveted club.

Hrithik Roshan Now Has 14 Films That Have Grossed Over Rs 100 Crores Worldwide

With Fighter, Hrithik Roshan is now a holder of 14 films that have grossed over Rs 100 crores worldwide, the first being the biggest global hit of 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor is quite a consistent force at the box office with even numerous of his underperformers in the previous decade atleast hitting the Rs 100 crore global mark. In fact, Fighter is Hrithik's 10th consecutive film to gross over Rs 100 crores and it is quite understandable that the streak won't be broken with War 2 coming next.

Entering The Rs 100 Crore Club Used To Be Extremely Difficult Back In The 2000s

While Rs 100 crore worldwide gross isn't that big a feat in today's time, it used to be back in the 2000s and for him to churn as many as 4 films that entered the Rs 100 crore club in that decade is quite a feat, especially when it was getting extremely difficult for Bollywood filmstars to secure that number. Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Krrish, Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar are the four films that grossed over Rs 100 crores in the decade of 2000s.

Following is a list of the Rs 100 crore worldwide grossers of Hrithik Roshan

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Rs 135.50 crores

2. Krrish: Rs 126.50 crores

3. Dhoom 2: Rs 151.50 crores

4. Jodhaa Akbar: Rs 107.75 crores

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Rs 153.25 crores

6. Agneepath: Rs 194.25 crores

7. Krrish 3: Rs 291.50 crores

8. Bang Bang: Rs 270.75 crores

9. Mohenjodaro: Rs 104 crores

10. Kaabil: Rs 154.50 crores

11. Super 30: Rs 205.25 crores

12. War: Rs 442.50 crores

13. Vikram Vedha: Rs 137 crores

14. Fighter: Rs 100 crores and counting

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is another Indian Air Force cadet part of Patty's squadron who has her own battles to fight,

Fighter In Theatres Now

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner is playing at a theatre near now, since the 25th of January, 2024.

