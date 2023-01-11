Box Office In 2023 Terms: Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se and Duplicate NOW worth Rs 1000 crores

Box office collections of films have been tracked ever since the big screen movie going culture was commercialised. Movies have been a big part of our culture and have been a reflection of our society as a whole. With changing times, the consumption pattern of movies have changed and so have the movie ticket prices. We talk about films grossing Rs 100 cr, Rs 200 cr, Rs 300 cr and more domestically in today's time but we often tend to be less aware of how big the movies were, back in the days. In our new analytical segment, we will be discussing how big a film would have been in today's time when adjusted for inflation and also based on other factors.

Shah Rukh Khan Is One Of The Stalwarts Of The Indian Film Industry:



Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced the world of cinema and has been in the movie business for over three decades. He has been one of the stalwarts of the Hindi Film Industry and is gearing up for his next big release, Pathaan, which releases in just another couple of weeks. The film is an espionage action thriller boasting of an ensemble cast co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan tasted success very earlier on in his movie career and with time, he has re-established himself as a very dependable movie star.

Shah Rukh Khan Had Three Theatrical Releases In 1998:

Today, we shall discuss about a very interesting ticketing year for Shah Rukh Khan - 1998. The actor had three theatrical releases in the form of Duplicate, Dil Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian films, then while Duplicate and Dil Se flopped at the box office. The interesting thing to note about the two films that flopped at the box office is that they sold more tickets than all the Bollywood releases in the year 2022, barring the top 3 grossers, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 and Brahmastra.

How Much Would Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se And Duplicate Nett With Respect To Prevailing Rates:



Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sold over 3.5 crore tickets at the box office while Duplicate and Dil Se sold a little less than 1 crore tickets, theatrically. When adjusted for inflation, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai would have been an over Rs. 600 cr nett grosser. To put things into perspective, no Hindi or Hindi dubbed film has achieved this feat. The highest a Hindi or Hindi dubbed film has grossed is around Rs. 510 cr nett in India. Talking about Duplicate and Dil Se, both are a comfortable Rs. 150 cr plus nett India grossers when adjusted as per 2023 average movie rates. This comparitive study only shows that the standard of films to perform at the box office were so high that even films able to sell around 1 crore tickets were termed flops. Of course there are many factors to determine the verdict of the film, in most cases the rights at which they are sold at, but the fact remains that the benchmark or the thresholds were way higher than what they are now.

How Is The 1998 Movie Scenario Different From 2023?:



The difference between then and now is that back in the 90s, one didn't have many different avenues to watch movies in. There were dvds and vcds but they didn't affect movies to the point that they would be at a major risk. Now, films are available very easily on digital platforms and since there is exposure of superior international content, it becomes all the more difficult to woo the audience and convince them to visit theatres. And as discussed earlier, the movie ticket prices are hitting an all time high and so are the costs of food and beverages, which often even exceed the ticket's price. There is an audience to watch films in theatres but they only turn up for big event films or accepted films. Content that doesn't appeal to a wide range of audiences doesn't stand a chance now since it is preferred to be consumed more through the digital means.

We can't say how much these three films would have grossed in today's time as there are many factors to look at. But purely based on the adjusted ticket rates, the cummulative nett total of the three films would be near about Rs. 1000 cr nett and that number will only increase as the prices of tickets increase.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will have two other theatrical releases in the form of Jawan and Dunki. While Jawan is a masala entertainer with south flavours, Dunki is a quintessential feel good drama on the backdrop of the donkey gate.