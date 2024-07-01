The Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead role is showing an extraordinary hold in collections on its first Monday. According to early trends, the film is headed to collect in the range of Rs 17 to 18 crore on the fifth day, taking total collections to Rs 124.50 crore. The hold is excellent all across the board – be it single screens or multiplexes – and the film has bright chance to emerge a blockbuster in the long run in Hindi, as it has locked a super hit tag with this hold on Monday.

Kalki 2898 AD shows extraordinary hold on Monday

As on Monday at 3.30 PM, the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis - have collected Rs 5.30 crore as compared to Rs 6.20 crore on Friday at the same time. It’s a nominal drop of 15 percent for Kalki 2898 AD in the national chains and the holds are even stronger in the mass belts. The momentum is expected to continue as the day passes by, and there is a possibility for the film to get towards the Rs 19 crore mark too, depending on how strong the walk-ins are in the night shows.

The hold is even better than usual because Monday is the fifth day for this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film, as compared to the conventional norm of it being the fourth day. The strong hold on Monday has confirmed a long run for Kalki 2898 AD at the box office in North India and has now opened the gates for it to have a shot at entering the Rs 300 crore club too. The film is trending like RRR, which ended up earning Rs 276 crore in the Hindi markets. Kalki 2898 AD has an extra day of Rs 20 crore, which gives it a brighter chance of hitting the Rs 300 crore mark, making it a blockbuster.

The mass pockets are unstoppable on Monday and the film has started to make up for the loss caused by the world cup games on Thursday and Saturday. There is a solid appreciation for Kalki 2898 AD among the audiences in Hindi, and this trend is a validation of audience word of mouth.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office Collection

Thursday: Rs 21.00 crore

Friday: Rs 22 crore

Saturday: Rs 25.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 38.50 crore

Monday: Rs 17.50 crore (Early Estimate)

Total: Rs 124.50 crore

