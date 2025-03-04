Sankranthiki Vasthunam on OTT: Venkatesh Daggubati’s action comedy film breaks new records

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the action comedy adventure film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, is undoubtedly one of the most popular Telugu films to come out this year. The film, which features Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, hit the silver screens on January 14th, this year, on the occasion of Sankranti.

After close to two months of its initial theatrical release, the film made its OTT debut on March 1st, via the streaming platform ZEE5. In the latest update, it has been reported by Vamsi Shekar that the film has created history by becoming the fastest film on OTT to surpass 200 million viewing minutes. It is understood that the film reached this milestone within just 48 hours of its streaming debut.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam boasts an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, VTV Ganesh, P Sai Kumar, Naresh, Srinivasa Reddy and more, apart from the Saindhav actor.

The film is an action comedy adventure flick with Venkatesh Daggubati playing the role of former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Damodara Raju. He is approached by his ex-girlfriend and current Assistant Commissioner of Police, Meenakshi (Meenakshi Chaudhary), for his help in investigating the kidnapping case. It is later revealed that Satya Akella, the CEO of a multinational conglomerate, has been kidnapped.

At the request of the state’s Chief Minister, Damodara Raju sets out to help Meenakshi find Satya Akella. However, things take a comic turn when his wife, Bhagyalakshmi, insists on joining the two on the journey out of fear that her husband might rekindle his relationship with his ex. What follows is a series of hilarious and action-packed events that are sure to tickle your funny bone.

As mentioned earlier, Sankrathiki Vasthunam has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations while Sameer Reddy and Tammiraju take care of the film’s camera work and editing respectively. Bheems Ciceroleo has composed the music for the film.

After the film’s success, Anil Ravipudi confirmed that the film will have a sequel titled Malli Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which is slated to hit the theaters in January 2027, on the occasion of Sankranthi.