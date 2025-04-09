Box Office: Mohanlal’s Empuraan enters its third Thursday tomorrow; hype still running high

In an era where most films fade from theatres within a week, Superstar Mohanlal’s Empuraan is rewriting the rules. Released on March 27 during the Eid weekend, the sequel to Lucifer is all set to enter its third Thursday tomorrow, still holding strong across theatres in Kerala, the rest of India, and overseas.

While new releases are quick to vanish these days, Empuraan is defying the odds. Just the other day, the film raked in a solid ₹1 crore in a single day from Kerala alone, a rare feat for a movie in its third week. With a staggering Rs 258 crore worldwide gross already in the bag, it’s still pulling crowds, filling seats, and staying firmly in the spotlight. Whether these fresh releases can carve out space or end up swept away by Mohanlal’s momentum is something only the coming days will tell.

There may have been a few speed bumps along the way, a re-censorship hiccup being the most talked about but Empuraan hasn’t missed a beat. The film continues to draw audiences with its layered plot, slick action, and standout performances. What’s really turning heads, though, is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s direction. His choice to play with a non-linear narrative, plant key reveals early, and let them pay off at just the right moments, shows a filmmaker in full control of his craft. Add to that the sharp, purposeful dialogues, and it’s easy to see why the buzz hasn’t died down.

The hype hasn’t dipped one bit. Tickets are still moving fast, especially for evening and weekend shows. The Empuraan wave is clearly far from over.

However, the box office is about to heat up again. Three new Malayalam films are hitting theatres tomorrow. First up is Bazooka, a slick action thriller starring Mammootty. Then there's Alappuzha Gymkhana, a sports-action-comedy starring Premalu fame Naslen and directed by Khalid Rahman. With its youthful vibe and a cast that includes Anagha Ravi and Noila Francy, it’s already gaining traction among Gen Z.

Also hitting theatres is Maranamass, a dark comedy with a twist, produced by Tovino Thomas and fronted by Basil Joseph. Packed with Gen Z humor, oddball characters, and a deliberately off-center narrative, the film brings a different flavor to the weekend lineup and it’s clearly aiming to turn heads.

But even as new contenders line up, Empuraan isn't budging.

