Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar's film DOMINATES pre-sales; collects Rs 28 crore for its opening weekend

Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar’s upcoming commercial entertainer will be released worldwide on April 10. The film marks the lead actor's hopefully successful comeback after the failure of Vidaamuyarchi. It is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

Good Bad Ugly opening weekend gross

As advance bookings for the Ajith Kumar film run like a rage across theaters in Tamil Nadu, the film continues to show a mammoth growth in its pre-sales gross. With just 24 hours for the release, the film has grossed over Rs 28 crore for its four-day opening weekend. While its current India gross stands at Rs 23.50 crore, a smaller sum of Rs 4.5 crore comes from the overseas market.

Out of Rs 23.50 crore India gross, tickets worth Rs 18.75 crore have been booked just for the opening day. This puts it in a better position than box office giants like Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and the Suriya starrer Kanguva. A further jump is expected in its final advance sales in the next 24 hours, taking it further higher among the charts.

How is Good Bad Ugly performing compared to other big Tamil movies?

There are several biggies that Good Bad Ugly is yet to cross but may not overtake due to a huge margin still remaining. With the same duration remaining, Rajinikanth’s latest film Vettaiyaan had grossed over Rs 36.75 crore on its worldwide opening day with a huge gross of over Rs 60 crore worldwide set for its opening weekend.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, it stands on a position much above the two. The film saw pre-sales worth over Rs 63 crore on its opening day. It further contributed to its huge advance weekend gross of over Rs 105 crore worldwide.

With a day remaining for its release, Good Bad Ugly has sold over 430K tickets on BookMyShow, while Ajith Kumar’s previous film sold 472K tickets in the same period. The record for the highest number of tickets sold by a Kollywood film on BookMyShow 24 hours before release is held by Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, with 1.68M tickets sold.

In the coming 24 hours, in case it doesn’t overtake the bigger box office giants, it will surely end with considerably good hype for a commercial film starring one of the biggest superstars of Kollywood. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

