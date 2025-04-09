Box Office: Mammootty's Bazooka leads Malayalam advance sales with Rs 78 lakh, ahead of its release

With a clash of huge films all set to happen on the big screens on April 10, Malayalam cinema is preparing for a busy Wednesday. Superstar Mammootty's action thriller Bazooka is the most talked-about film at the box office and is selling out in advance. The film, which was directed by debutante Deeno Dennis, has already made an astounding Rs 78 lakh in pre-release sales throughout Kerala.

The terrific actor Mammootty is portrayed in Bazooka as a chic and fierce character, and the teasers have generated a lot of excitement before the game's release. The film, which co-stars Gautham Vasudev Menon and Neeta Pillai, is expected to be an exciting journey with action scenes and striking graphics. Fans are already purchasing tickets in large quantities with only one day until the film's premiere, which is obviously providing Bazooka a competitive advantage at the box office.

However, Mammootty’s film isn’t the only one arriving on April 10. Another major Malayalam release is Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Premalu fame Naslen. This sports-action-comedy, directed by Khalid Rahman and co-starring Anagha Ravi and Noila Francy, has also made an impressive mark at the advance box office with Rs 65 lakh in ticket sales. The film's youthful energy and mass appeal are clearly resonating with the audience.

Adding to the multi-language flavor is Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s film Good Bad Ugly, an action-comedy that shows a reformed gangster returning to violence after his son is kidnapped. The film has collected Rs 20 lakh in Malayalam territory alone, showing Ajith’s growing fan base in Kerala.

Lastly, Maranamass, a dark humor thriller backed by Tovino Thomas and starring Basil Joseph, has sold tickets worth Rs 12 lakh in advance. The film tells the story of a serial killer’s strange night aboard a bus filled with unexpected characters, promising twists, and surprises.

With multiple genres clashing at the box office, all eyes are now on how these films will fare tomorrow. But for now, Mammootty’s Bazooka is clearly leading the charge in advance sales!

