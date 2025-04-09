Box Office: Mohanlal’s Empuraan joins 50 lakh Kerala Footfalls Club; list features 9 films post 2010, 4 are of Drishyam star

They say lightning doesn’t strike twice but for superstar Mohanlal, it’s the fourth time and counting. In an industry like Mollywood, where crossing even 25 lakh footfalls is considered a big win, Empuraan has bulldozed past the 50 lakh mark, thereby writing its name in bold on the walls of the Kerala Box Office.

Released on March 27, Empuraan, the high-octane sequel to Lucifer, has wrapped up two sensational weeks in theaters. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film continues to pack theaters across the state, proving that Mohanlal’s mass appeal is not just intact, it’s evolving, while Prithviraj's directorial abilities are highly praiseworthy.

And here’s the twist: only nine films since 2010 have crossed the magical 50 lakh footfall mark in Kerala and Mohanlal owns four of them.

Here’s the full list of post-2010 footfall legends:

Drishyam: A gripping family crime thriller starring Mohanlal that redefined suspense in Malayalam cinema.

Pulimurugan: An action-packed forest adventure featuring Mohanlal as a tiger hunter, loaded with mass appeal.

Baahubali 2: A Telugu epic action-drama led by Prabhas and directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli, which conquered hearts across languages and countries.

Lucifer: A stylish political thriller with Mohanlal playing the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, which has set the stage for franchise films to follow.

KGF Chapter 2: A high-voltage Kannada gangster drama starring Yash, driven by pan-India rage, and crafted by the super-talented Prashanth Neel.

2018: A survival drama based on Kerala’s real-life floods, featuring an ensemble cast including the Empuraan actor Tovino Thomas as well.

Aadujeevitham: A harrowing survival tale starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, based on a best-selling novel, set in the backdrop of a gulf desert where an Indian gets enslaved and exploited.

Aavesham: A youth-centric action-comedy featuring Fahadh Faasil in a wildly entertaining role.

Empuraan: Mohanlal returns in this political-action sequel, continuing the Lucifer universe in style.

With Drishyam, Pulimurugan, Lucifer, and now Empuraan in his arsenal, Mohanlal isn't just part of the conversation, but he is the conversation.

Interestingly, Empuraan also marks another victory for director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who now has two films in this elite club, Empuraan and Aadujeevitham. Not bad for someone who’s equally powerful behind the camera as he is in front of it. What’s more impressive is that among the remaining titles, many are pan-India biggies, yet it’s a Malayalam legend leading the charts, speaking volumes about Mohanlal's deep-rooted connection with the audience.

So while the industry keeps debating "who’s next?", Kerala seems to have already answered: the crown isn’t up for grabs just yet. The Lalettan Era continues, and Empuraan is just another blazing chapter in a story that shows no signs of ending.

