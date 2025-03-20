KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash’s blockbuster set to take over Japan once again with its re-release

The last blockbuster of Kannada superstar Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 was released in 2022. This much hyped and even more loved KGF sequel was a worldwide blockbuster, securing its place as the second highest grossing film in India. As per recent development on the film, the Yash starrer is set to release once again in theatres across Japan for fans who love the film.

The film is set to re-release in Japan later this year in June. As its initial release, KGF 2 was released in Japan on 14 July 2023. The film also included Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj in its leading star cast and was directed by Prashanth Neel.

The hype for this KGF sequel was noticed when the trailer of the film announcing its official re-release was shown in a Japan theatre, accompanied by a screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The trailer received an enormous response from the audience sitting in the theatres which justifies the hype for the film’s re-release.

Yash’s KGF 2 in its initial box office run of 2022 collected a total of Rs 992 crores approx. As of its worldwide collection, the film grossed Rs 1198 crores approx with USD 27 Million coming from overseas territories. As of its Japan release, the film did receive a positive response but is yet to enter the list of top 10 highest grossing Indian films in the territory.

The top position of the list is currently secured by S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR with a total gross of ¥2.42B. As of the 10th position, Aamir Khan’s action thriller Dhoom 3 holds the place with ¥104.5M gross. This Prashanth Neel directorial needs just Rs 6 crores more from the Japanese box office to overtake the Aamir Khan starrer and join this prestigious list. Do you think KGF: Chapter 2 can overtake Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 at the Japan box office?

