Box Office: Mohanlal's Thudarum sells over 2.5 million tickets on BookMyShow; set to cross blockbuster L2 Empuraan soon

Mohanlal’s Thudarum sells over 2.5 million tickets on BookMyShow in just 8 days, racing past Premalu and Goatlife, now eyeing Empuraan’s blockbuster benchmark.

Shanaz Syed
Journalist
Published on May 03, 2025 | 02:54 PM IST | 3K
Mohanlal, Shobana
Credits: Rejaputhra Visual Media

In an age where most films take weeks to build momentum, Thudarum is moving at lightning speed. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has once again sparked box office magic. Just eight days into its release, Thudarum has already sold over 2.5 million tickets on BookMyShow, placing it among the platform’s top Malayalam performers of all time.

As of now, Thudarum has sold over 2.5 million tickets on BookMyShow, placing it among the top contenders in the Malayalam film industry. In fact, the film has already surpassed the superhit Premalu, which had previously held a position in the top-5 list with 2.36 million tickets sold. The film stood next to The Goatlife, a biographical survival drama featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which sold 2.92 million tickets. Also, it is likely to cross Aavesham, an action-comedy starring Fahadh Faasil, which also reached 3 million tickets.

Top Malayalam Films by Ticket Sales on BookMyShow:

Manjummel Boys: 4.3 million tickets

Empuraan: 3 million tickets

Aavesham: 3 million tickets

The Goatlife: 2.92 million tickets

Thudarum: 2.5 million tickets

Premalu: 2.36 million tickets

 


With Thudarum already positioning itself in fourth place with 2.5 million tickets, it’s clear that its momentum shows no sign of slowing down. Despite the intense competition from biggies like Ajay Devgn's Raid 3, Suriya's Retro, and Nani's HIT 3 last Friday, Thudarum held its position. The Mohanlal-starrer has been able to hold its lead in ticket sales, particularly in the Kerala region.

The fact that Thudarum is on track to overtake Empuraan, which presently has 3 million tickets, is even more astounding. If this momentum continues, it could soon challenge Manjummel Boys for the top spot, which has held the position with 4.3 million tickets. Thudarum is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the Malayalam film industry, and the race for the number one position is becoming increasingly competitive.

About The Author
Shanaz Syed

