Box Office: Nithiin’s Robinhood opens strong with Rs 4 crore worldwide Gross on Day 1



Nithiin and Sreeleela’s latest offing, Robinhood, a quirky comedy entertainer directed by Venky Kudumula of Chalo and Bheeshma fame, has hit the screens other day with a wave of excitement. Thanks to its quirky promotions and fun-filled skits featuring the lead pair, David Warner, Vennela Kishore and director Venky Kudumula, the film got huge attention. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film took off with a decent ₹4 crore worldwide on its opening day despite mixed reviews. But in a battlefield packed with heavyweights, will this film make it bigger as anticipated?

Robinhood’s biggest challenge is the fierce box office face-off with other films that are doing extremely well. Comedy-drama MAD Square, starring Narne Nithin and Sangeeth Shobhan, surprised everyone by pulling in a massive ₹16 crore on its first day, securing a stronghold with positive word-of-mouth. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan has already shattered records with ₹100 crore in just two days.

And tomorrow, another giant enters the ring in the form of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar. With Rashmika enjoying a solid fanbase in the South as well, Robinhood must brace itself for an uphill battle.

Though many thought that ace cricketer David Warner’s Tollywood cameo is going to do unthinkable for the film, somehow the result has gone South. The Australian cricketer’s Telugu film debut had fans buzzing, especially after his viral pre-release speech. However, his brief role in the film didn't leave much of an impact.

To make things work out for Robinhood, however David Warner dropped a fun surprise, sharing a video of himself and his daughters grooving to the hit track ‘Wherever You Go’ from the film, proving that even if the movie stumbles, the entertainment never stops.

So, what’s next for Robinhood?

With tough competition and mixed feedback, the weekend numbers will decide if this stylish heist flick can outplay its rivals or fade into the shadows. Can Robinhood hold its ground against the biggies? Or will the box office be too hot to handle? The next few days will tell if Nithiin and his Producers gets away with the loot or gets caught in the chaos.