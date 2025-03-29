Box Office: Sangeeth Shobhan's MAD Square opens with a bang; Rs 16 crore worldwide gross on Day 1

Who said comedy doesn’t sell? MAD Square, starring Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, under Kalyan Shankar’s direction, has turned expectations on their head. Released this Friday, the film not only had audiences rolling in laughter but also rolling out massive numbers. It clocked ₹16 crore worldwide on its very first day.

At a time when high-octane action films like L2 Empuraan are ruling the charts, and another Telugu competitor, Nithiin's Robinhood hitting cinemas on the same day, MAD Square has proven that a well-executed laugh riot can still pack a serious box office punch. But here’s where things get interesting. While Mad Square enjoys its moment in the spotlight, a bigger challenge looms ahead. Tomorrow, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Sikandar makes its grand entry. Yet, despite this massive competition, Mad Square will have a strong play in the Telugu states for sure.

Meanwhile, Telugu cinema sees no major releases until Jack, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, which drops on April 10. This gap gives MAD Square a golden window to pull in more audiences, and with its already viral “Swathi Reddy Song” keeping the buzz alive, the film isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The summer heat may be relentless, but it looks like nothing is stopping moviegoers from flocking to this comedy film.

Advertisement

As per trade experts, if this momentum holds, MAD Square could be looking at an unexpected ₹100 crore run from the Worldwide Box Office, an unbelievable feat for a small-budget film, which the producer Sithara Entertainment's Naga Vamsi is strongly believing that it will happen. He is no stranger to risks, and his track record proves one thing under his banner no film is ever “small.” His calculated marketing, sharp scripting choices, and strategic promotions ensure that every film finds its audience. Right now that has happened again, and MAD Square seems to be another win on his scoreboard.

At this rate, MAD Square isn’t just delivering comedy, it's going fill the Box Office with a new josh as the Telugu Box Office has been a little slow in recent times with no major hits happening after the Sankranthi release and February released Thandel. Let's wait and watch to see what club the film is going to enter especially the 100 Crores Club.