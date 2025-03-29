Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan scores 315K Pounds on Friday in the UK; Becomes joint 2nd highest with Jawan and only behind Pathaan

Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan continues its unstoppable global run, proving yet again why it is quickly becoming one of the biggest Malayalam films ever. The film crossed ₹100 crore worldwide in just two days, a rare achievement for Mollywood. While Malayalam films traditionally perform exceptionally well in the Middle East, Empuraan is rewriting history in other international markets as well.

In the United Kingdom, the film opened to a staggering £628K on Thursday, marking the highest-ever opening day for an Indian film in the region. But the momentum didn’t stop there. On Friday, Empuraan added another £315K, making it the second-highest Friday grosser in the UK along with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and only behind his other big blockbuster Pathaan.

The overwhelming response from audiences worldwide has even caught the attention of the film’s cast. Tovino Thomas, who plays a key part in the movie, took to social media to express his excitement. He wrote: "#L2E is #1 across continents. Witness the global takeover! #Empuraan running successfully in theatres near you". The poster he shared highlighted Empuraan's No.1 worldwide positioning in different nations, counting India, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, whereas in North America, it positioned No.2.

The audience responses have been nothing short of extraordinary. Movie lovers are raving around the film's specialized brilliance, calling it “a Hollywood-level experience” with faultless cinematography, breathtaking action sequences, and shocking visuals. Many are hailing L2 Empuraan as a turning point for Mollywood, setting modern benchmarks in production quality and narrating.

As L2 Empuraan proceeds its dream run at the box office, trade analysts are predicting that the film might land up alongside some big Pan-India films that stood time. The film's phenomenal victory in overseas markets shows that Malayalam cinema is presently coming to a genuinely worldwide audience in terms of Box Office experience.

With Mohanlal's power-packed performance, Prithviraj Sukumaran's amazing direction, and a record-breaking box office streak, L2 Empuraan is proving to be one of the biggest victory stories in Indian cinema this year. Presently, all eyes are on the weekend collections to see if they can set another record.