Robinhood: David Warner took home THIS whopping amount as fees for his debut in Indian cinema; know HERE

Telugu comedy heist film Robinhood, which recently hit theaters, has been enjoying considerable attention from fans. Post its release, the movie received positive to mixed responses from the audience.

Apart from the lead stars Nithiin and Sreeleela, it has been rocking the headlines for the special appearance by Australian cricketer David Warner, which has somewhat become the USP of the film already.

With this, the cricketer marked his debut in Indian cinema and cinephiles have loved and lauded this surprise addition. Now, as per OTT Play, the cricketer-turned-actor received a hefty paycheck for the film.

Despite having a very short cameo in the film, the report claimed that David Warner was paid a remuneration of Rs. 3 crores. Moreover, it also revealed that the cricketer shot for his portions during the last season of the Indian Premier League in 2024.

Meanwhile, actor Rajendra Prasad, who plays a crucial role in the film, landed in controversy after his statements against David Warner backfired. He was tagged for being disrespectful towards the cricketer during the pre-release event for the film, where he appeared to mock the latter with the choice of his words.

As the video of his statements went viral on social media, it drew immense flak and hate from the audiences. As a result, Rajendra Prasad had to issue an apology publicly, where he clarified that he did not have any intention of offending anyone with his words.

In his words, “Even before attending the pre-release event, all of us had a meeting separately where we had great fun. I playfully teased Nithin and Warner. I even asked Warner to prove himself as an actor, in a playful manner. He responded to me, saying that I should prove myself as a cricketer."

For those unaware, Robinhood was scheduled to be out in cinemas in Christmas 2024; however, the film’s theatrical debut was delayed due to unresolved issues back then. It finally hit the theaters on March 28.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by OTTPlay. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.