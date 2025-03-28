Robinhood Box Office Collection Day 1: Nithiin, Sreeleela’s action-comedy takes slow start; grosses Rs 1.50 crore

Telugu movie Robinhood hit the cinemas today and began its box office journey. Starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, the heist action-comedy released with a decent pre-release buzz, resulting in a low start at the box office.

Robinhood takes a dull start; rakes in Rs 1.50 crore on opening day

Directed by Venky Kudumula, the movie couldn't put forth a firm foot on its debut day. As per the estimates, Robinhood grossed around Rs 1.50 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. This is an estimated figure based on its occupancy throughout the day; actuals can vary to a specific limit.

Originally slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2023, Robinhood was pushed ahead to avoid competition with other big-budget movies. It went through casting changes when Rashmika Mandanna was replaced by Sreeleela. Even then, it was expected to do a fair business at the box office, thanks to the previous collaboration of the actor and director. The movie was released in cinemas with a decent buzz and managed to grab a few headlines due to an exciting cameo of Australian cricketer David Warner.

However, Robinhood clashed with Mad Square and remained an underwhelmer on its release day. It will be interesting to see how the action comedy performs over the weekend.

Day-wise box office collection of Robinhood at the Indian box office is as follows:

Day Box Office Collection 1 Rs 1.50 crore (estimates) Total Rs 1.50 crore gross

Robinhood in Cinemas

