Salman Khan reveals why he didn’t do any OTT film after Radhe; talks about Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated film Sikandar, which is about to hit the big screens this Eid. Ahead of its release, during a recent conversation, the superstar revealed the reason why he didn't do any movie on OTT after Radhe. He also talked about Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter led by Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

According to popular paparazzo Varinder Chawla’s official Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared his thoughts on the movies releasing on OTT and in theaters. He expressed his belief, emphasizing that big screens are made to experience films in a certain way, and noted how it helps everyone financially too.

"Speaking of OTT, my film Radhe was an OTT release, but after that, I didn't do anything because I feel theaters are made to experience films a certain way. Theaters are made so as audiences go and watch films," he said.

The Sikandar star continued by stating, "Everyone benefits from this, from the ushers, to the canteen boy, to the one growing potatoes and selling the food. There are a lot of things associated with this. It's a different experience. Off late on OTT, I saw clippings of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, and I have watched the earlier one as well."

The actor also weighed in that movies like Chhaava, Jawaan, Pushpa, Animal, among others, performed well at the box office. According to him, word of mouth works, and it’s not the case that audiences aren't going to theaters.

He agreed that the ticket prices are high, and months after their theatrical release, films start streaming on OTT. Nonetheless, he shared his firm belief, stating that good films still continue to bring audiences to theaters.

The 2021-released Radhe, led by Salman Khan, also featured Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and more. The action thriller was released on Zee 5. Meanwhile, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is streaming on Netflix.

Speaking of Sikandar, the much-buzzed film led by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna also features Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and more in key roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to grace the big screens this Eid on March 30, 2025.