Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai with Sanjay Leela Bhansali set to have a fair start

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in a titular role and Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles, releases in theatres tomorrow. The film has gained a good hype for itself after the Berlinale earlier this month and should be among the biggest box office starters for Bollywood since the Covid-19 pandemic.



Running high on critical acclaim from the Berlin Film Festival, team Gangubai Kathiawadi would be hoping to get a heartwarming response from India as well. As per reports, the film has got massive release plans on around 3000+ screens across India in 3 different languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The pre-bookings have been good considering that it is a woman-oriented film, although if we take the scale, budget, and the director’s recent track record into consideration, the bookings are just about alright. The film needs to do Rs. 100cr nett India business and another Rs. 50cr gross overseas business to see greens. It is not that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have not had bigger successes in the past, but, we are talking about a world hit by Coronavirus which has changed the way movies are consumed.



Given the advance bookings for the movie and the release size, we expect the film to open between Rs. 7.5cr nett and Rs. 8.5cr nett on its first day. Like most Bhansali films, this film is expected to lead in the Mumbai circuit and we may see around 40% of the contributions coming from this circuit despite the 50% occupancy rule which still stands as on this date.

Written by Rishil Jogani

