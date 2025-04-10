Box Office Prediction: Can Bazooka's Day 1 opening surpass Empuraan's Day 15 collection?

When two Malayalam superstars dominate the big screen in the same season, comparisons are inevitable. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now as Mammootty’s much-hyped action thriller Bazooka hits theaters today, going up against the still-strong run of Mohanlal’s blockbuster sequel Empuraan, which released on March 27 and is now in its third week.

Directed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, Bazooka brings Mammootty back into his mass-action avatar, a genre his fans eagerly line up for. The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon in a crucial role as a strict cop. With GV Prakash Kumar’s thumping background score, along with cinematographer Nimish Ravi's sleek visuals, Bazooka has already created enough buzz to be a Day 1 storm.

Looking at Mammootty’s recent box office history, the expectations are far from random. Earlier this year, his film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse opened to ₹1.80 crore in Kerala and finished with ₹18 crore in just over a week. Before that, Turbo stunned everyone with a Day 1 collection of ₹6.25 crore, making it one of his best openers in recent times. With Bazooka, industry insiders are predicting an opening anywhere between ₹5-8 crore in Kerala alone.

On the other side, Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, had an earth-shattering opening of ₹67 crore globally and continues to rake in impressive numbers. But with Bazooka entering the fray on Day 15 of Empuraan’s run, the question is whether Mammootty’s latest can outdo the Day 15 box office figures of this mega sequel. Given the drop-off that usually begins in the third week for any big film, it’s not a far-fetched possibility.

If Bazooka opens strong, even with average reviews, it could comfortably outpace Empuraan’s Day 15. And if it turns into the blockbuster fans are hoping for, Mammootty might just deliver the kind of single-day supremacy that becomes the talk of the industry. Either way, today’s box office numbers are set to light up the Mollywood scoreboard. Watch this space for updates.

