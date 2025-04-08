L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Box Office: Comparing Mollywood's highest grosser with Tollywood's biggest hit

L2 Empuraan and Pushpa 2 are among the biggest box office successes of recent times. While the Mohanlal movie emerged as the highest-grossing movie in Malayalam cinema, the Allu Arjun film set many historical records. Here's taking a look at the box office comparison between L2 Empuraan and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

L2 Empuraan remains far behind Pushpa 2; both emerge as super blockbusters in their own rights

Released on 27 March 2025, L2 Empuraan opened with a phenomenal opening of Rs 67 crore at the worldwide box office. It became the biggest opener of Malayalam history. The political action drama further recorded superlative box office trends and smashed over Rs 252 crore gross in its 12 days of theatrical run globally. L2 Empuraan surpassed Manjummel Boys to emerge globally as the new Industry Hit of Mollywood cinema.

In contrast, Pushpa 2, which was released on 5 December 2024, opened with a historic figure of Rs 270 crore gross at the box office. The movie became the fastest entrant into the Rs 1000 crore club. It took 10 days to hit this mark. The total 12-day cume of Pushpa 2 was around Rs 1250 crore gross globally.

Though the Malayalam flick remained far behind Pushpa 2, it emerged as a big blockbuster in its own right. One must note that Pushpa 2 was a much bigger film than L2 Empuraan due to its high budget, production scale, and release size. Moreover, Pushpa 2 became a sensation in the Hindi markets, which Empuraan couldn't.

It will be interesting to see where the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial ends its theatrical run. Which one did you enjoy more?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

