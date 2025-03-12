Inside Prabhas’ Rs 60 crore luxurious house in Hyderabad; SEE PICS

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema, known for his appearances in films like Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD. With a massive net worth, he also owns several properties, including a lavish house in Hyderabad.

Prabhas lives in the posh neighborhood of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana. The actor’s extravagant bungalow has gained prestige due to his stature and has now become a landmark in the city.

According to several media reports, including Housing.com, the bungalow is estimated to be worth Rs 60 crores. The actor’s house features a beautiful facade and a grand garden area.

Check out Prabhas’ house:

The house is designed with both style and comfort in mind. His abode combines classy architecture with functional elements that enhance its luxurious appeal. The exterior of the home is painted white and complemented by extensive woodwork.

As per reports, the house boasts lavish amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, a manicured garden, and a state-of-the-art gym with imported equipment.

See more photos here:

Speaking of Prabhas’ properties, the actor also owns a farmhouse in Bhimavaram. The 84-acre land was purchased by the actor years ago and is said to be worth Rs 1.05 crores. This extravagant property includes a huge playground, a swimming pool, and a gymnasium. Additionally, the actor reportedly owns a property in Mumbai.

Beyond properties in India, it is also reported that Prabhas possesses a villa in Italy. According to sources, he earns Rs 40 lakh per month in rental income by leasing out the luxurious villa to locals and tourists.

On the cinematic front, the actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi post-apocalyptic epic directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will next be seen in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The upcoming movie is said to be a romantic horror-comedy. Additionally, he has an exciting lineup of films, including Fauji, Spirit (directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga), Salaar 2, a project with Prasanth Varma, and more.