Box Office: Thunderbolts crosses USD 300M globally, USD 150M in US; third weekend earnings breakdown here

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has crossed a significant box office milestone, surpassing USD 300 million globally and USD 150 million domestically after its third weekend in cinemas. Despite stiff competition and a notable drop in premium formats like IMAX, the ensemble superhero film led by Florence Pugh continues to hold steady in its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Over the third weekend, Thunderbolts grossed USD 16.5 million in the US, a 48.9 percent drop from its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to USD 155.4 million. Internationally, the film brought in USD 15.7 million from 53 markets, bringing its overseas total to USD 170.3 million. That puts the global cume at USD 325.7 million, with eyes now set on the USD 350 million benchmark next weekend.

While not quite on par with some of its MCU predecessors, Thunderbolts is still performing solidly in comparison. Its third-weekend domestic hold is better than several recent Marvel entries, including Black Widow (55 percent), Eternals (58.7 percent), and Quantumania (59.8 percent). Compared to early-phase films like Thor (55.5 percent) and The Incredible Hulk (56.7 percent), the film has shown relatively better legs, even as it trails behind the more resilient Iron Man (37.8 percent) and Shang-Chi (-37.6 percent).

Thunderbolts was made on a reported USD 180 million production budget, excluding marketing costs, and is projected to end its global run between USD 405 million and USD 415 million. That would place it ahead of The Marvels, which completed its theatrical run at USD 206 million globally, and Eternals, which wrapped with USD 402 million.

Advertisement

Thunderbolts will likely fall short of mid-tier MCU benchmarks like Doctor Strange (USD 677M) or Ant-Man and the Wasp (USD 622M).

At the current pace, the film is expected to surpass Eternals’ entire US total of USD 164.9 million by next weekend. However, crossing the USD 200 million mark in North America remains uncertain, with industry analysts suggesting a final domestic range between USD 195M and USD 210M, depending on how it performs during the upcoming holiday frame.

Directed by Jake Schrier, Thunderbolts stars Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and more as antiheroes alongside Pugh.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts Review: Florence Pugh Starrer Doesn't Try Hard to Be An Avengers Film, Fortunately That's What MCU Needs