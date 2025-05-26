Box Office: Thunderbolts crosses USD 350M mark but loses momentum, competition blocks predicted USD 400M run

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has crossed the USD 350 million mark at the global box office, but mounting competition appears to be cutting short its momentum. The ensemble superhero film, now also known as the New Avengers, earned just USD 5.6 million overseas in its fourth weekend — a steep 64.3 percent drop — signaling a rapid slowdown in international territories. By comparison, Captain America: Brave New World managed USD 9.2 million in the same frame.

Advertisement

Currently, the film holds an international cume of USD 181.7 million across 53 markets. Coupled with its domestic total of USD 171.4 million, Thunderbolts now stands at USD 353.1 million globally. While that’s a solid performance for a team-up film featuring mostly antiheroes, it’s unlikely to hit the once-expected USD 400 million benchmark. Industry projections now peg its final global haul in the USD 380 to 390 million range.

With a reported production budget of USD 180 million, excluding marketing costs, Thunderbolts may not deliver the kind of box office margin Marvel typically churns out. Nevertheless, it remains the fifth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far and marks another strong outing for Florence Pugh, who leads the cast comprising Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, the film centers on a group of antiheroes who are forced together on a dangerous mission that could lead to their redemption. Initially teased in the MCU back in 2021, Thunderbolts went through a lengthy development phase and experienced delays during the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes. Several cast changes followed before production resumed in early 2024.

Advertisement

The film premiered at Leicester Square in London on April 22 and was released stateside on May 2 as the final entry in Phase Five of the MCU. The movie’s closing sequence officially transitions the team into the New Avengers, with the film’s asterisked title later revealed to signify the team’s rebranding.

Despite its underwhelming commercial performance, Thunderbolts will be a significant chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to its new narrative scope. Marvel is bound to extract more content using the New Avengers notion.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts Review: Florence Pugh Starrer Doesn't Try Hard to Be An Avengers Film, Fortunately That's What MCU Needs