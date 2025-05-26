Box Office: Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning opens globally with USD 190M debut

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth and final installment in the blockbuster action-espionage franchise led by Tom Cruise, has registered an impressive global box office run, opening to a strong USD 190 million. The film, starring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett alongside Cruise, continues the remarkable legacy of the series, giving a strong head start to a film made on an estimated USD 300 to 400 million budget, making it one of the most expensive films ever.

The movie’s opening weekend performance was driven by a robust USD 127 million from a five-day overseas rollout across 64 international markets, including previews. This overseas figure surpasses the USD 126 million that Top Gun: Maverick earned across 62 markets, though it trails behind Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s USD 155.6 million launch across 70 markets, which notably included a USD 24.8 million contribution from China.

With China and 15 other key markets yet to release the film, The Final Reckoning is expected to surpass the USD 200 million global mark by Monday, underscoring its strong momentum.

Stateside, the film pulled in a solid USD 63 million during its three-day weekend debut. The domestic performance, combined with international business, pushed the film’s global opening to the aforementioned mark — a substantial feat given the competitive Memorial Day weekend and the ongoing challenges of the post-pandemic box office environment.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, The Final Reckoning was filmed back-to-back with its predecessor, with production spanning locations such as the United Kingdom, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. The film experienced a production pause due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike but resumed on time to wrap up by the end of 2024. Originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film dropped its subtitle in October 2023, adopting the current title shortly thereafter.

The movie had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5 and was screened out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, before hitting US theaters on May 23, distributed by Paramount Pictures. Critics have responded positively to the film, praising its action sequences and the fitting conclusion to the saga.

With strong early returns, the imperative USD 1 billion-plus lifetime run seems plausible for The Final Reckoning.

