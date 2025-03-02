Box Office: Top 3 Salman Khan films that deserved to be a hit at the box office

Salman Khan, as we know him, is the face of stardom and commercial cinema in Bollywood. Most importantly, the star has kept his stardom intact ever since the beginning of his career as a lead since Maine Pyar Kiya. But somewhere in between, the stardom of the actor failed to do justice to some cult classic films starring himself in the lead.

As Salman Khan’s next movie with A.R. Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala titled Sikandar releases later this month on Eid 2025, lets take a look back at the top 3 films starring Salman Khan which deserved to be a hit but failed at the box office:

1. Khamoshi: The Musical

Khamoshi: The Musical featured Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas in the leads. This romantic drama was the debut movie of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, though a flop during its release, is now said to feature some of the career best performances of the whole leading star cast. Khamoshi collected Rs 6.75 crores India nett at the box office against a budget of Rs 6 crores.

2. Tere Naam

Tere Naam, what we know today as one of the movies and performances of Salman Khan’s career, was just a semi-hit at the box office.This Satish Kaushik directorial featured actress Bhoomika Chawla as the female lead. Though it was decorated by a great story with even greater performances and chartbuster music, Tere Naam failed to attract a heavy load of audience to the theatres and collected around Rs 14.5 crores only at the India nett.

Advertisement

3. Garv: Pride & Honour

Andaz Apna Apna, as we all know very well, is an iconic comedy featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together for the first time. This Rajkumar Santoshi directorial brought together various talents in iconic characters that are still memorable even after three decades of the film’s release. Sadly, it was a flop at the box office with its India nett collection residing near Rs 5.25 crores.

Are you excited to watch Salman Khan in Sikandar? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.