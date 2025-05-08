Box Office: Chiranjeevi's Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari USA advance sales on fire ahead of May 9 re-release

Megastar Chiranjeevi's iconic Telugu fantasy film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is all set to return to the big screens. The film is known for Chiru's massy avatar, Sridevi's portrayal of an angel from heaven and Ilayaraja's chartbuster songs. The buzz is nothing short of electric as the film's re-release is happening on May 9th. Released originally in 1990 and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, it is now making a grand comeback in both 2D and 3D formats. Original production house Vyjayanthi Movies is also taking care of the re-release, which is now setting advance sales on fire.

The nostalgia wave around JVAC has been immense, especially in the USA, where advance bookings have taken off impressively. Several shows have already sold out, indicating that this re-release is more than just a trip down memory lane. Theatres in Telugu states are adding late-night special shows to meet fan demand. For example, Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad scheduled a 3D show at 11:10 PM on May 8th night after public requests poured in.

Social media has turned into a nostalgia hub, with fans sharing fond memories of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. A majestic cutout of Chiranjeevi at Devi 70MM, RTC X Roads, is drawing huge crowds and setting the tone for the theatrical comeback. The re-release is being branded as a Mega Event, not just for its scale, but for what it represents. Nearly 35 years after the original release, audiences will experience Telugu cinema’s most loved fantasies again.

In a special promotional interview, the likes of RRR fame Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, could be seen asking through a video byte as to what happened to the fish in the film that swallowed Sridevi's ring. Similarly, Dutt’s son-in-law and Kalki 2898 AD director, Nag Ashwin, also posed some questions. Even director Sandeep Reddy Vanga joined them.

With a stellar cast that includes Megastar Chiranjeevi, the late Sridevi, and Amrish Puri as the menacing villain, this film holds a timeless appeal. As it returns to theatres 35 years later, the box office response, especially overseas, proves that magic doesn’t age.

