Box Office Battle: SSMB29 vs. Mahesh’s past blockbusters; Rajamouli factor to shatter records?

Superstar Mahesh Babu — the prince of Tollywood who became its reigning king — is now gearing up for the biggest gamble of his career, SSMB29. Directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli, the film is not just a movie — it’s an event in the making. With sky-high expectations, fans are wondering if this magnum opus can break Mahesh’s own box office records and even challenge pan-India giants like Baahubali 2 and Dangal.

From Child Actor to Superstar

Mahesh’s cinema journey began as a child artist in Needa (1979), alongside his father Superstar Krishna. But things changed in 1999, as the legendary K. Raghavendra Rao introduced him as a leading man with Rajakumarudu. A romantic drama paired with Preity Zinta, the film introduced Mahesh’s charm to Telugu audiences, which continues to woo them to date.

The timeless classic- Murari

Fantasy action film Murari, directed by creative filmmaker Krishna Vamsi and released in 2001, gave Mahesh his first blockbuster appreciated by all sections of the audience including youths and families. A perfect blend of fantasy, romance, family sentiment, and Mani Sharma’s timeless music, Murari still echoes in Telugu households, especially during weddings.

The game changer- Okkadu

If any film rewrote the rules truly for Mahesh Babu, it was director Gunasekhar's terrific commercial film Okkadu that released in 2003. The film's gripping action drama set in Hyderabad's Charminar and Kurnool's ethnic Rayalaseema backdrop, where Mahesh played a heroic kabaddi player, turned him into a mass icon overnight. The film shattered box office records of that time and became a blueprint for modern action films with crazy interval blocks and gripping climaxes.

The Industry Hit that made history- Pokiri

In 2006, Puri Jagannadh’s Pokiri exploded at the box office, turning Mahesh into a nationwide phenomenon. Playing a reckless cop with grey shades, Mahesh’s style and swag became trendsetting, and Pokiri stood tall as the highest-grossing Telugu film at that time.

Comedy meets action and gold- Dookudu

Dookudu (2011), directed by Srinu Vaitla, mixed action, comedy, and family emotions with Mahesh’s impeccable comic timing, delivering his first 100 crore blockbuster, and also made him the Superstar he is today.

Modern Blockbusters- Srimanthudu & Sarileru Neekevvaru

With Srimanthudu (₹144 crore) and Sarileru Neekevvaru (₹207 crore), Mahesh sealed his position as the box office king, proving his consistent mass pull.

SSMB29 – Ready to break into Mighty Clubs?

With Rajamouli’s global brand and Mahesh’s strong US fanbase, trade analysts predict #SSMB29 could smash into the big thousand crores club, surpassing big ticket films like Baahubali and RRR, which were crated by the same maverick director. The Mahesh-Rajamouli combo could rewrite Indian cinema history, making this battle of records even more thrilling!