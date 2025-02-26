Box Office: Upcoming Marvel movies in phase six and what to expect from them

The recent years of Marvel Studios have been full of ups and downs regarding the quality of the MCU and its box office performance too. Marvel’s latest release was Captain America: Brave New World which showed some not so good results. The next release of the cinematic universe is Thunderbolts marking the end of phase 5. Now, as phase 5 is coming to an end, what could we expect from the new phase 6? Following are the list of Marvel’s next few releases planned for their upcoming phase.

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the beginning of Marvel’s phase six of releases. It brings the popular team of Fantastic four to the MCU starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the leading team of superheroes. The film’s teaser gained a mildly positive response when it was released on Youtube three weeks ago. It is directed by Matt Shakman and is expected to open well at the box office with its lifetime gross depending on its word of mouth.

2. Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is planned to be the next complete Avengers film after Avengers: Endgame. Directed by the Russo Brothers, it is expected to feature every leading avenger till now along with Robert Downey Jr. as the antagonist Dr. Doom. The film can see a great opening just by its hype as the release would come closer.

3. Spider Man: No Way Home Sequel

A new era of Spider Man is set to begin as Tom Holland would return in the currently untitled fourth installment of MCU’s Spider Man. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and can prove to be a huge blockbuster with the craze of Spider Man coming back on screen after a good release gap as the driving source of the hype.

4. Avengers: Secret Wars

The next complete Avengers film planned after Doomsday is Avengers: Secret Wars. The film is expected to explore more of the multiverse concept with several big superheroes coming back and continuing their battle against Dr. Doom. This, too, will be directed by the Russo Brothers with a load of hype driving the box office opening and lifetime box office collection, marking the end of phase 6 of the MCU.

